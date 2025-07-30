Maryland QB Battle: After losing Edwards, Jr to the Wisconsin Badgers, who will replace Tagovailoa?
Maryland football has a question mark at quarterback as they open up camp this week. Coach Mike Locksley says they will not decide who is starting until the Sunday before the first game – just like they did last year. Basically, they are going to let the guys battle it out during fall camp to see who steps up. Whoever does get the nod has big shoes to fill, replacing their previous quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa.
There are five guys in the mix, but it looks like three are really competing for the job - Khristian Martin, Justyn Martin, and Malik Washington. Justyn is a transfer from UCLA, and has 35 pass attempts and one touchdown, which came against Penn State last year. The other two are younger guys still trying to learn to play QB at this level. Khristian had a good spring game, throwing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, earning the Red-White MVP.
Locksley wants a solid, fair competition, and that is precisely how it should be. These young quarterbacks are going to learn and develop by getting out there and playing. It will be interesting to see who takes charge during camp. I'm guessing it will be one of those three previously mentioned, but you never know – a dark horse could always emerge. Maryland fans will have to wait and see who earns the starting spot.
