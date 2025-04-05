'Buzz Williams is going to win big at Maryland': Analyst has full confidence in new-look Maryland basketball
After losing head coach Kevin Willard and most of its team, Maryland men's basketball moved quickly and named Buzz Williams the new coach of the Terrapins. Williams brings plenty of experience and a winning way to College Park. Williams was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year during his six years he was with Texas A&M. Williams was also a winner during his time at Marquette.
But the first thing he's going to need to do is build a roster and bring some coaches in. Maryland has landed two transfers -- both of which followed him from the Aggies. Williams is also attempting to keep a few former Terrapins in College Park, the big one being Rodney Rice.
There may be some growing pains in Year 1 of the Williams' tenure. Losing so many players and getting a late start to the transfer portal won't help, but CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein believes Williams is going to be a mainstay at College Park and take his winning ways to Maryland.
"This is the best job that Buzz Williams has had since his first big-time job when he was the head coach at Marquette," Rothstein said. "He has roots recruiting the DMV area since his days at Virginia Tech. Buzz Williams is one of the most unique characters in college basketball, but the one thing that always resonates is his ability to win. I spent a lot of time in the last 15 years driving down I-95 to spend time in College Park for Maryland practices and games. This fanbase is starving, starving for a consistent winner and a personality that going to embrace College Park. Buzz Williams is going to win big at Maryland."
