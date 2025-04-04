Maryland basketball lands SECOND transfer commitment on Friday
It's been a great day for Maryland fans. Buzz Williams has now landed two transfer portal commitments within minutes of one another. The Terrapins got things rolling when Texas A&M transfer Pharrel Payne announced he would follow Williams to College Park.
But he wasn't the only Aggie to follow Williams.
Veteran Solomon Washington will also follow Williams as he committed to Maryland. The 6-7 junior averaged 4.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for Texas A&M this past season. He started 23 games for Williams.
Williams has now secured two transfer portal commitments, but he has much work to do after essentially the entire roster entererd the portal following Kevin Willard bolting to Villanova.
