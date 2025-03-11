All terrapins

Analyst predicts Maryland basketball freshman Derik Queen to earn All-American honors

Trent Knoop

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, four Maryland Terrapins earned All-Big Ten honors and freshman Derik Queen dominated the awards. Not only did Queen earn First-Team All-Big Ten, but he also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

But could Queen's honors go further past just the Big Ten? According to college basketball analyst, Andy Katz, he sees Queen being an All-American. On Tuesday, Katz announced his predictions for All-American honors. The expert has Queen as a Second-Team All-American and also being on First-Team All-Freshmen.

The former five-star freshman leads Maryland averaging 15.7 points and he's also 29th in the nation hauling in 9.2 rebounds. Queen has all but cemented himself as a top-20 NBA Draft pick with a lottery selection being a real option.

Katz's Second-Team All-American:

Donovan Dent (New Mexico)
Mark Sears (Alabama)
Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
Derik Queen (Maryland)
JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

Katz's First-Team All-Freshmen:

Cooper Flagg (Duke)
Derik Queen (Maryland)
Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
Tre Johnson (Texas)

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball