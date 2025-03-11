Analyst predicts Maryland basketball freshman Derik Queen to earn All-American honors
On Tuesday, four Maryland Terrapins earned All-Big Ten honors and freshman Derik Queen dominated the awards. Not only did Queen earn First-Team All-Big Ten, but he also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
But could Queen's honors go further past just the Big Ten? According to college basketball analyst, Andy Katz, he sees Queen being an All-American. On Tuesday, Katz announced his predictions for All-American honors. The expert has Queen as a Second-Team All-American and also being on First-Team All-Freshmen.
The former five-star freshman leads Maryland averaging 15.7 points and he's also 29th in the nation hauling in 9.2 rebounds. Queen has all but cemented himself as a top-20 NBA Draft pick with a lottery selection being a real option.
Katz's Second-Team All-American:
Donovan Dent (New Mexico)
Mark Sears (Alabama)
Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
Derik Queen (Maryland)
JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
Katz's First-Team All-Freshmen:
Cooper Flagg (Duke)
Derik Queen (Maryland)
Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
Tre Johnson (Texas)
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -