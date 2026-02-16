NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Cooper Flagg Has Edge Over Kon Knueppel in 2-Man Race

One of the most exciting award races in the NBA this season has been the Rookie of the Year, as two former college teammates both have a real case for the honor.

No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel were teammates at Duke, and they’ve both put together massive rookie seasons, sending them to the top of the odds at the best betting sites .

Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is a distant third in the odds and it seems unlikely that he’ll overtake either Duke star by the end of the regular season.

Let’s dive into the case for both players with the NBA on pause until Thursday due to the All-Star break.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Cooper Flagg: -650

Kon Knueppel: +360

VJ Edgecombe: +7000

Derik Queen: +50000

Cedric Coward: +50000

The Rookie of the Year race has come down to two players, even though Edgecombe, Queen and Coward have all put together very strong rookie seasons.

Flagg currently has the edge in the odds, but his Mavericks may not be playing for much down the stretch of the regular season. That could lead to Flagg sitting out a few games, especially since Dallas wants to land a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Still, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is putting up some crazy numbers. Flagg has put together some huge double-doubles in recent weeks, including a 49-point, 10-rebound game against Knueppel and the Hornets.

Overall, the Mavs star is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from 3. He’s really come on as a scorer as the season has progressed, but he’s playing for a Dallas team that is all but out of contention for a play-in spot in the West.

On the other hand, Knueppel and the Hornets are in the mix for a playoff spot in the East. Charlotte has been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last month, ranking fifth in the league in net rating over its last 15 games.

The Hornets currently hold the No. 9 seed in the East, and they’re just three games out of the No. 7 spot at the All-Star break. So, Knueppel could play a lot more meaningful basketball in the 2025-26 season.

Unlike MVP, Rookie of the Year doesn’t rely on team records nearly as much. However, Knueppel’s contributions to a winning team can’t be overlooked. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3.

While he doesn’t carry as big of an offensive burden as Flagg does night to night, Knueppel is a winning player that has shot the 3-ball as well as any rookie in NBA history. I think he’s worth at least a look at +360 with Flagg’s status the rest of the season up in the air as Dallas continues to tank.

