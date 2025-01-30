ANOTHER five-star football player in attendance for Maryland Football
Maryland football has five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee committed to it in the 2026 recruiting class and it's apparent some other stars are starting to notice. The key for Mike Locksley and Co. is to keep Elee in the fold. For however long the Maryland product is committed -- hopefully for the long haul -- it's also clear that other elite talent is going to come see what Maryland is all about.
With Elee in attendance for the Maryland, Wisconsin basketball game on Wednesday night, another five-star announced he would also be at the game. '26 five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho announced on his social media account that he would be watching the Terrapins take on the Badgers.
Iheanacho, like Elee, is also a Maryland product. The 6-6, 345-pound lineman hails from Rockville (MD) Georgetown Prep School. According to the Composite, he is the No. 2 overall prospect in the '26 cycle. 247Sports has Iheanacho being 'warm' on Maryland, Georgia, Oregon, and Penn State.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Iheanacho.
A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size. Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape. Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft.
The Terrapins currently have four commitments for the 2026 cycle.
