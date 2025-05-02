BREAKING: Maryland Basketball lands 2025 International All-Star point guard
The Maryland Terrapins made another big addition to the roster on Friday, adding Spanish point guard Guillermo Del Pino
In this story:
The Maryland Terrapins added their second commitment of the 2025 recruiting class on Friday, this time with the addition of point guard Guillermo Del Pino. The 6-4 point guard averaged 11 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals for Spain in the FIBA U17 World Cup.
Del Pino is the second commitment of Buzz Williams' 2025 recruiting class, joining five-star CG Darius Adams. Both Del Pino and Adams are expected to play a significant role for the Terps in 2025-26.
