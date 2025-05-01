Maryland football landed an 'FCS Gem' from the transfer portal
Maryland football lost seven offensive linemen from last year's team, so Mike Locksley and Co. were on the hunt to find some replacements. According to CBS Sports, the Terrapins landed a gem of a transfer find when they signed FCS Central Connecticut State's Rahtrel Perry.
The 6-foot-7, 323-pound lineman was a four-star transfer per 247Sports. The recruiting site ranked Perry as the 95th-best transfer.
Maryland lost a few offensive linemen to the transfer portal, so adding Perry was imperative. He was a 2024 All-NEC first team selection after starting all 13 games and, most impressively, did not allow a single sack in CCSU's games against Central Michigan and UMass, two FBS opponents. Though he'll certainly face stiffer competition in the Big Ten, that's a good sign for Perry's ability to acclimate with the Terps.- Will Backus (CBS Sports)
The best part for Maryland, the Terrapins landed Perry over the likes of Ohio State and others.
He told On3, “After having a talk with Coach Locks I could tell he’s a prestigious coach,” Perry told On3. “He had a great history back at Alabama. I could tell the love and passion behind the sport and know I could play for him.
“It was the culture as well,” Perry said. “Great people over there. Great coaching staff. I had an instant connection with the o-line coach and everyone on that staff.”
He is expected to become an immediate impact player for Maryland.
