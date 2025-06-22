Buzz Williams announces addition of five Maryland basketball players
Maryland basketball finalized its 2025-26 roster not too long ago, and Terrapins' head coach Buzz Williams acknowledged the final additions to the roster. Maryland has announced the addition of a pair of transfers in center Collin Metcalf (Northeastern) and guard Rakease Passmore (Kansas) as well as three freshmen: Aleks Alston (Chicago, IL), Nick Blake (Orlando, FL), and Jaziah Harper (Oak Park, IL).
Here is what Williams said about each addition to Maryland's basketball team.
Collin Metcalf
"I was very impressed when I met Collin by his maturity and disposition," said Williams. "He possesses unique skills as a basketball player, particularly as a rim protector, but his personality and experience compliment his game in an additive way. He will be a valued part of our organization in more ways than one."
Rakease Passmore
"I think Rakease will really flourish being embedded into our culture. He has rare gifts as a player, but maybe even more exemplary traits as a human being," said Williams. "He wants to develop and be coached in every facet of his life as a player, student, and person. I think Terp Nation will really enjoy his presence on our team and around campus!"
Aleks Alston
"Aleks has an ultra-high ceiling and a great foundation to build from. He provides a lot of versatility to our team in what he can do," said Williams. "He has a bright future and I am excited to watch him grow and develop as a young man on and off the court!"
Jaziah Harper
"The character of Jaziah speaks to who his family is, and how he was raised," said Williams. "He is wise beyond his years, and that permeates into his habits and daily routines. We are thrilled he is here on Team Bus 1!"
Nick Blake
"I think Nick will be an important piece of what we're building here at Maryland," said Williams. "He has all the characteristics of what a coach would want for a player in the locker room going into year one of laying a foundation. I am thankful he is here and excited to watch him grow and develop on and off the floor!"
