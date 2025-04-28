REPORT: Buzz Williams signed a six-year, $5 million contract with Maryland
Maryland fans have been eager to hear about the contract terms for head coach Buzz Williams, and they finally got their answer on Monday. Wesley Brown on 247Sports reported that Williams' contract with Maryland is a six-year deal worth $5 million per year.
Williams joined the Terrapin program after serving as the head coach at Texas A&M from 2019-25. He's helped lead his teams to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and has achieved thirteen 20-win seasons in his 18 years as a head coach. Williams is also one of just 12 active DI head coaches to win at least one NCAA Tournament game as the head coach of three different programs. His overall NCAA Tournament record is 12-11.
Having served as the head coach at Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Marquette, New Orleans, Williams has amassed an overall record of 373-228 (.621). Now the 2x SEC Coach of the Year is looking to bring that long track record of success to College Park and build on a successful 2024-25 campaign.
