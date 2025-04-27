All terrapins

Social media reacts to the Minnesota Vikings taking Maryland WR Tai Felton

This is a perfect fit for Felton.

With the final pick in the third round, the Minnesota Vikings took Maryland WR Tai Felton. The four-year Terrapin is one of the most accomplished WRs College Park has seen. Now, he will get a chance to go to Minnesota and thrive under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Regardless of who has played QB for the Vikings, they can throw for yardage. With J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB, Minnesota feels confident in what he can do as a passer. Felton with get to play alongside arguably the best WR in the game, Justin Jefferson. He will also play with young phenom Jordan Addison and tight end TJ Hockenson to make up one of the best pass-catching units in the game.

Felton will have to beat our Jalen Nailor as the No. 3 WR, but Felton can make plays in other areas. Felton has shared that he is willing to play special teams and return kicks/punts if needed. Grabbing him in the third round speaks volumes about how the Vikings think of Felton.

Here are some of the best reactions to Felton landing with Minnesota.

