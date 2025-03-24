CBS Sports labels Maryland basketball as a top winner after Round of 32 win over Colorado State
Maryland men's basketball is heading to the Sweet 16 after a thrilling win on Sunday over Colorado State. The Terrapins trailed at halftime due to Colorado State shooting 50% from the field and the Rams could do no wrong. CSU continued to play well in the second half, but Maryland got more out of its three guards to help stop the bleeding. All appeared to be lost when the Rams hit what appeared to be the potential game-winning shot. But center Derik Queen sealed the deal by hitting a buzzer-beater for the Terrapins to win the game and move onto the Sweet 16.
Following Sunday's games, CBS Sports put together a list of winners and losers and the Terrapins were one of the big winners from the weekend.
"Maryland freshman Derik Queen delivered the first game-winning buzzer-beater of the2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday to lift the No. 4 seed Terrapins to a thrilling 72-71 win over No. 12 seed Colorado State. Queen's runner over Ethan Morton trickled through the net just as the clock hit all zeroes to send the Terps onto the second weekend of the Big Dance for the first time since 2016. But did [Queen] travel? You be the judge."
Maryland will now take on No. 1 seed Florida in the Sweet 16. The Gators are picked ahead or behind Duke as a team that's favored to win the entire tournament. Maryland is going to need to play better and get more consistent play from Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice if the Terrapins are going to get past the Gators.
