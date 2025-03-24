All terrapins

Maryland's Derik Queen sinks incredible game-winning shot, sends Terps to Sweet Sixteen

The Maryland Terrapins survived an incredible battle against the Colorado State Rams on Sunday, punching their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.

After an back-and-forth battle the entire game, it all came down to the final play. True freshman center Derik Queen received the inbounds pass from Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and proceeded to make his way to the rim. Queen went to his left, faded away, and banked in the game-winning shot - a shot that sent shockwaves through the college basketball world.

Needless to say, Queen became a trending topic on Twitter/X following the incredible shot.

Up next, the Terrapins will face 1-seed Florida in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday in San Francisco.

