Maryland basketball: Analyst continues to give more and more love to 'underrated' Terp
Maryland men's basketball got itself a major Big Ten win on Thursday night and it came on the road against No. 17 Illinois. In a dominant fashion, the Terrapins went into the Illini's house and cruised by with a 91-70 win. The post-play is really what carried Maryland against Illinois. Forward Julian Reese and freshman center Derik Queen combined for 52 points on Thursday and Reese grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.
However, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein views another Terrapin as the glue to what holds the ship together. It's not the first time Rothstein was seen on his X account giving guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie respect. After Gillespie finished Thursday with 15 points, eight assists, and only one turnover, Rothstein called him the most underrated guard in America.
"Ja'Kobi Gillespie is the most underrated point guard in America," wrote Rothstein. "15, 8 assists, and 1 turnover tonight at Illinois. The gas in the Terps' engine. Maryland was good before tonight -- but this legitimizes things nationally."
Maryland appears to be putting things together at the right time. Prior to the win over Illinois, the Terrapins had lost four away games by a combined 17 points. After being up by just three at halftime, the Terrapins put together the most efficient second half. Maryland scored 53 points in the final 20 minutes and officially put its stamp around college basketball. Head coach Kevin Willard finally got his signature win and now the Terps have some momentum to finish the season.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -