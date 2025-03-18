Dick Vitale predicts an early NCAA Tournament exit by Maryland basketball
After a sensational season under Kevin Willard, Maryland men's basketball earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Terrapins will play Grand Canyon on Friday for their first game and with how well Maryland played to end the season, the Terps are a trendy pick to make it far in the tournament.
But long-time basketball analyst, Dick Vitale, doesn't see Maryland getting too far. Vitale predicted every game of the NCAA Tournament and he has the Terrapins beating the Lopes in the first round before getting bounced out in the Round of 32 by Colorado State. He predicted a close game, but No. 12 seed Colorado State will hit some crucial free throws to win the game.
"The Terps make a late push, but the Rams step up with clutch free throws in the final minute. Colorado State WINS!"
With Vitale predicting the Rams to beat the Terrapins, that means he has No. 5 seed Memphis losing its first round to Colorado State. If what Vitale predicts comes true, it will be a bittersweet season for Terrapin fans. Maryland had somewhat of a resurrection under Willard this season and the Terrapins have a starting five that could get them far in the tournament.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
- Report: Maryland basketball working on new contract for HC Kevin Willard to make him a top paid coach