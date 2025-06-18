ESPN reveals where Maryland's Derik Queen might land in 2025 NBA Draft
Maryland basketball freshman Derik Queen is all over the board when looking at mock drafts for the upcoming NBA Draft. It would appear Queen is a lock to be selected in the lottery, but how high is his ceiling? Some analysts think he's on the brink of falling out of the lottery, while others still have Queen as a top-five selection.
As the draft looms closer, analysts are still trying to figure out where Queen will go in the draft. ESPN recently updated their mock draft, and Queen goes No. 12 to the Chicago Bulls.
"The Bulls don't have much in the way of long-term keepers in the big-man department, with Nikola Vucevic, 35, a trade candidate entering the final year of his contract. Queen, Joan Beringer, and Thomas Sorber are said to be among the prospects they might consider with this pick at No. 12.
"Queen is the most skilled big man in this class. He is a terrific target in pick-and-roll, can create his own shot facing the basket with a wide array of moves and has intriguing passing ability.
"Queen's conditioning, occasional apathy defensively and lack of shooting range are things NBA teams picking in this area (or earlier) are trying to get a better handle on in the predraft process, areas that we've heard mixed feedback about based on some of his early workouts. "
Queen's NBA Combine results is ultimately what's hindering him in, according to experts. He ran slowly, and teams might be worried about his conditioning levels at the next level. But if he can prove to them that he's fine, Queen might be one of the best picks in this draft. He led Maryland to the Sweet 16, and he put up 16.5 points and nine rebounds for the Terrapins last season.
