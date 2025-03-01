Score Prediction: Maryland men's basketball travels to Penn State for Big Ten matchup on Saturday
No. 16 Maryland is hoping to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking defeat against Michigan State on Wednesday. The Spartans would hit a half-court shot after Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed a 3 with the game tied. The Terrapins are winners of their last eight of 10 games but nothing is easy in the Big Ten Conference and an away game against Penn State is no gimme.
The Nittany Lions enter the game 15-14 (5-13) and have lost three of the last five games. But Penn State has the ability to get hot thanks to star guard Ace Baldwin. He leads the Nittany Lions scoring 14 points per game and has the ability to get scoring in a hurry. The Terrapins will have to focus in on Baldwin defensively and then hope to get their shot rolling on the offensive end of the court.
Maryland is one of the better scoring teams in the country and its starting five can be as good as anyone. Both Derik Queen and Gillespie struggled last game, and this game should be an opportunity to get back on track. The Nittany Lions allow over 73 points per game and are one of the worst Big Ten teams on the defensive end of the court. Maryland, the third-highest scoring Big Ten team, could create some challenges.
The Terrapins are only favored by 4.5 points but the loss against Michigan State should be in the back of Maryland's mind. Look for the Terps to come out shooting much better and connecting from 3. Penn State doesn't have enough horses to run with the Terps.
Final score prediction: Maryland 80, Penn State 71
The game will start at Noon ET on BTN.
