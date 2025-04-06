All terrapins

Former Maryland basketball commit follows Kevin Willard to Villanova

Flour-star combo guard, Chris Jeffrey, committed to Maryland back in October with the expectation he would be playing for Kevin Willard. But once Willard left College Park, Jeffrey re-opened his recruitment while considering Maryland and Buzz Williams. But once Willard put on the full-court press on Jeffrey, the four-star recruit couldn't pass up the chance to play under Willard.

On Sunday, Jeffrey committed to Villanova over Maryland.

The Lanham (MD) product is the 138th-ranked player by the Composite. With Jeffrey no longer in the fold, Maryland doesn't have any 2025 commits in the class. Williams is back looking for high school recruits, while recruiting players out of the transfer portal.

