Former Maryland basketball player becomes GM of an NBA G-League affiliate
The NBA's Utah Jazz are making moves in the front office ahead of next season. The Jazz announced two moves and one being a big chance for a former Maryland basketball player. Former Terrapin Katie Benzan is now becoming the General Manager of Utah's G League affiliate, Salt Lake City Stars.
"Utah Jazz will promote Marquis Newman to Director of Pro Scouting and Katie Benzan to Salt Lake City Stars G League GM. Newman has spent 11 years with Utah. Benzan is the second current female G League GM and played for the WNBA's Mystics before joining the Jazz in 2022."
Benzan spent last season as the Assistant General Manager, and after a successful year, she is being promoted.
Here is what Utah said about Benzan last season as she took over the Assistant GM role:
“Katie is a rising star in basketball operations. Her experience as a player and two years with the Jazz brings a unique perspective to our developing team,” said Marquis Newman, General Manager of the Salt Lake City Stars. “We are excited to welcome Katie as we expand the front office of the Jazz’s G League affiliate, and continue to cultivate the Stars program as a tool for our young players in the Utah Jazz organization.”
After playing three years with Harvard, she came to Maryland and shined. Here are some of her accomplishments at Maryland.
- Set program record for career three-point percentage (47.4%)
- AP All-America Honorable Mention (2021, 2022)
- All-Big Ten Second Team (2021, 2022 - Media)
- All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2022 - Coaches)
- Big Ten Sportsmanship Award (2022)
- Led NCAA with 3PT% of 50% (2021)
- Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll (11/30/20; 12/27/21)
- Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List (2021)
