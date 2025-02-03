Maryland Basketball: Former Terrapin traded away in blockbuster NBA trade
The NBA is not a safe place right now if you're a superstar in the league. On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks started things off by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade that nobody saw it coming. Reportedly, LeBron James, Davis, nor Doncic knew about the trade until it became official.
Then on Sunday night, the Sacramento Kings traded away their superstar, De'Aaron Fox. The Kings are moving Fox to the Spurs for a massive haul to set them up for the future. The Kings are landing Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, and three first-round picks, along with three second-round picks.
The Spurs are getting De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin. Then the Chicago Bulls are getting former Maryland Terrapin star Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and a pick.
Huerter was a first-round pick in 2018 after playing two years at Maryland. He played his first four years with the Atlanta Hawks before landing with the Kings in 2022-23. This season, Huerter played in 43 games with 15 starts and he is averaging 7.9 points and shooting a career-low, 30.2%, from 3.
Huerter was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention during his sophomore campaign with the Terrapins.
