All terrapins

Former Maryland basketball starter transfers to ACC school

For her final season of college basketball, she will be playing in the ACC.

Trent Knoop

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Allie Kubek announced she would be spending her final season playing college basketball at Florida State. This will mark Kubek's third school during her collegiate playing career. She played two seasons at Towson before transferring to Maryland in 2022-23.

Kubek suffered a torn ACL in the first season at College Park, but became a starter for the Terrapins in the final two seasons with Maryland.

The 6-foot-2 forward started 21 of 33 games for Maryland this past season. She averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. After signing with FSU, the Seminoles showed their excitement.

"We are extremely excited to announce the signing of Allie Kubek to our roster," coach Wyckoff said.   "Allie brings a wealth of college basketball experience, a high basketball IQ and an ability to score the basketball from the three -point line, off the dribble and around the rim.  She has had success at the highest level of the college game and is a proven winner.  Her offensive versatility will really shine in our system, and her physicality and ability to rebound will be crucial factors in our team's success on both ends of the floor next season.  Our fans will love Allie's personality on the court as well as the impact she has on winning.  We are so glad she has chosen to be a part of the Seminole family!" 

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Is Maryland football 5-star commit Zion Elee re-assessing commitment to the Terrapins?

Joel Klatt ranks 7 Big Ten football teams in final spring top-25 rankings

Miami Dolphins landed a 'Mid-Round Gem' out of Maryland football

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball