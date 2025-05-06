Former Maryland basketball starter transfers to ACC school
Allie Kubek announced she would be spending her final season playing college basketball at Florida State. This will mark Kubek's third school during her collegiate playing career. She played two seasons at Towson before transferring to Maryland in 2022-23.
Kubek suffered a torn ACL in the first season at College Park, but became a starter for the Terrapins in the final two seasons with Maryland.
The 6-foot-2 forward started 21 of 33 games for Maryland this past season. She averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. After signing with FSU, the Seminoles showed their excitement.
"We are extremely excited to announce the signing of Allie Kubek to our roster," coach Wyckoff said. "Allie brings a wealth of college basketball experience, a high basketball IQ and an ability to score the basketball from the three -point line, off the dribble and around the rim. She has had success at the highest level of the college game and is a proven winner. Her offensive versatility will really shine in our system, and her physicality and ability to rebound will be crucial factors in our team's success on both ends of the floor next season. Our fans will love Allie's personality on the court as well as the impact she has on winning. We are so glad she has chosen to be a part of the Seminole family!"
