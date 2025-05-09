Former Maryland guard signs with new Big Ten team
Former Maryland guard Chance Stephens has signed with Minnesota, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Stephens spent his freshman season at Loyola Marymount in 2022-23 before transferring to Maryland for the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately an injury would force him to miss his entire sophomore season with the Terps, but he returned the following year (2024-25) and played limited minutes.
Stephens was rated as a two-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247Sports, and was listed as the No. 66 overall shooting guard in the 2022 class. The 6-3, 185-pound prospect is now looking for a fresh start and new opportunity with the Golden Gophers.
Via UMTerps.com:
Redshirt Sophomore at Maryland (2024-25)
- Put up three points against Bucknell (11/27).
- Knocked down a three against Florida A&M (11/11).
- Buried a three-pointer off the bench against Mount St. Mary's (11/8).
- Came off the bench to make Terrapins' debut against Manhattan (11/4).
Sophomore at Maryland (2023-24)
- Missed the season due to injury earning a redshirt.
Freshman at Loyola Marymount (2022-23)
- Played in 28 of 31 games, including making four starts as a true freshman.
- Scored 167 points and averaged 6.0 points per game.
- Third on the team with 49 made threes and fourth on the team at 37.4 percent shooting from deep.
- 49 of 52 made shots came from three-point range.
- LMU went 7-0 in games when Stephens scored in double digits.
- Hit a team-high seven threes and season-high 23 points in LMU’s Jamaica Classic Championship game win over Wake Forest (11/20/22), leading to Tournament MVP and WCC Freshman of the Week honors.
- Hit five threes and 17 points in LMU’s win over San Diego (1/14/23).
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football no longer the 'front-runner' for 2026 5-star prospect
Projected Minnesota Vikings transaction would pave the way for Tai Felton at WR
Is Maryland football 5-star commit Zion Elee re-assessing commitment to the Terrapins?