Former Maryland Sharpshooter Kevin Huerter Snubbed From Top 3-Point Shooter Rankings

Kevin Huerter, former Maryland star and current Chicago Bulls guard, was left off SBNation’s list of the NBA’s best three-point shooters despite averaging 13.2 points on 36.7% from deep this season.

Jalon Dixon

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
He’s made a living on the perimeter, but apparently that doesn’t count for much in national rankings.

Former Maryland standout Kevin Huerter—one of the NBA’s most reliable volume shooters—wasn’t even mentioned in SBNation’s recent “Top 9 Best NBA Three-Point Shooters” list.

Not only was he excluded from the top nine, but he also didn’t crack their eight-player honorable mention pool that included names like Sam Merrill, Norman Powell, Payton Pritchard, Cam Johnson, and even Duke freshman Kon Knueppel.

That’s where the case gets confusing.

The Case For Kevin Huerter

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Huerter is a career 38.4% three-point shooter, attempting more than five triples per game across his seven NBA seasons.

This year with the Chicago Bulls, he’s averaging 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 36.7% from deep over 4.3 attempts per game.

And while 2024–25 marks his first full season in Chicago, he already ranks as the Bulls’ most reliable three-point option—even if he’s not the starting shooting guard.

Apr 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

His role as a knockdown floor spacer is essential for a roster that dealt Zach LaVine to Sacramento at last season’s trade deadline and is still adjusting to life without its longtime All-Star guard.

Compare his profile to the names SBNation elevated. Merrill averages just 3.3 attempts per game. Pritchard sits at 3.6. Even AJ Green, who made the list outright, takes fewer threes on a smaller role.

How Huerter Can Shine On the Bulls

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Huerter, by contrast, has carried high-volume shooting responsibility for playoff teams in Atlanta and Sacramento and now fills a crucial role in Chicago’s restructured rotation.

His value extends beyond percentages. Huerter is one of the league’s best movement shooters—thriving off screens, dribble handoffs, and quick relocations.

He bends defenses and forces tough decisions, which not only frees his own shot but also creates opportunities for teammates. His 3.2 assists per game reflect that playmaking dimension.

Apr 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) grabs the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Lists are always subjective, but excluding Huerter altogether feels like a miss. His combination of volume, efficiency, and offensive gravity should at least put him in the conversation.

Terp fans and Bulls fans alike already know—if you need a big three, Huerter belongs on the shortlist.

If he isn’t even in consideration, maybe the definition of “best shooter” needs a rethink.

Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon is a sports journalist and content creator with a sharp eye for storytelling and a deep love for the game. With years of experience covering the NBA and WNBA across blogs, podcasts, and digital media, Jalon brings a unique mix of insight, creativity, and authenticity to every piece he writes. He is the founder of Routine Jumper, a rising sports media platform built on thoughtful analysis and basketball culture. Whether breaking down X’s and O’s or elevating under-the-radar stories, Jalon’s work always centers the heart of the game.

