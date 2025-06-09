Former Maryland star Aaron Wiggins making his mark on NBA Finals
Former Maryland Terrapin Aaron Wiggins is making a name for himself in the NBA. After four seasons as a contributor for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wiggins is now averaging a career high 12.0 points per game and showing up big in some of the biggest moments.
With the Indiana Pacers holding a 1-0 in the NBA Finals, Wiggins produced his biggest performance of the postseason, finishing the night with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. The result was a 123-107 win for the Thunder, tying the series at 1-1 as it shifts back to Indianapolis for Game 3.
Wiggins, who's remained patient and continued to progress in his role as a bench player year after year, reflected on his performance and mindset after the game.
“I think about it all the time, being from Greenboro, my journey early on, it taught me to be grateful,” Wiggins said. “To take advantage of the opportunities I get, teams that I played for, and I was kind of like a late bloomer. That helped my journey. It kind of helped me mentally to not be afraid, regardless of what moment may be in front of me, or of what is asked of me.”
The ability to remain patient, along with taking full advantage of every opportunity that comes his way, could lead Wiggins to his first NBA Championship this month.
With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 is set for Wednesday, June 11 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC.
