Former Terrapin joins Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

On July 25th, the Indiana Fever brought Chloe Bibby on a seven-day contract. A deal that allowed Bibby to display what she could bring to the team, and if her play could warrant a deal beyond seven days.
In her first two games with Indiana, she impressed in a limited role off the bench contributing to two victories:
- In 10 minutes of action against Chicago on 7/29, she scored eight points, grabbed two boards, hit two threes, and blocked a shot.
- Three days later, against the Phoenix Mercury, she played 13 minutes, scoring 10 points, dishing out an assist, hitting two threes again, and had a steal.
Bibby provided another source of scoring for Indiana outside of Kelsey Mitchell, Aaliyah Boston, and Natasha Howard, all in limited time, and stretching the floor for the offense.
These two games proved enough, as the Fever officially signed her for the rest of the season, announcing on August 1st.
Bibby joined the Maryland Terrapins for her last two seasons of eligibility. In her two years at College Park, she averaged 12.5 points,1.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 35% from behind the arc and 85% from the charity stripe. In both seasons, the Terps reached the Sweet 16, and in Bibby's senior season, she earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention while being named to the All-Big Ten second team.
After college, she spent time overseas before finally joining the W this season, playing for the newly added expansion team, Golden State Valkyries. She signed a training camp contract and appeared in five regular-season games before being released in June, paving the way for the Fever picking her up.
Chloe Peterson of the Indiana Star reported that Fever head coach Stephanie White discussed what Bibby brings to the team and her style of play.
“She’s a stretch four, and she’s a shooter, and we haven’t had that,” Fever coach Stephanie White said July 30. “So, when all else fails, just pick and pop. If something happens, just pick and pop. She’s a high IQ player, she understands how to play, how to make plays, she’s shot-ready every time, and that’s important.”
