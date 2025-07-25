Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist
Before playing a single college game, Maryland five-star guard Darius Adams is already turning heads - with NBA scouts drawing comparisons to a former NCAA champion and Sixth Man finalist.
The 6’5” freshman enters the 2025-26 season as potentially one of the most skilled perimeter scorers in the country. During Nike EYBL Scholastic play, Adams shot a prolific 40.2% from three on 6.2 attempts per game - showcasing shot versatility off the dribble and the catch.
According to NBADraft.net, he “stays squared up when shooting on the move” and consistently “gets his shot off against tight defense.” That profile alone has scouts drawing early comparisons to Virginia product Tye Jerome, who helped lead the Cavaliers to a national title in 2019 and just finished third in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year race.
The parallels run deeper than just shooting numbers. Jerome shot 39.9% from deep on 5.4 attempts during his title season at UVA, thriving on pace, poise, and positional flexibility. Adams mirrors those traits—playing at his own speed, reading the floor with maturity, and offering the kind of combo guard versatility that fits seamlessly in today’s NBA. Both guards can create with minimal dribbles, operate on or off the ball, and bring a natural feel for the game that elevates those around them.
Add in Adams’ 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game from EYBL play, and you’ve got the blueprint for a quietly impactful two-way guard.
Currently projected as a mid-second rounder in the 2027 NBA Draft by NBADraftRoom.com, Adams has time to rise. But with Jerome-like intangibles and skill, that trajectory may accelerate faster than expected.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Mike Locksley looking to 'Elevate' Terrapin football program in 2025
The 2025 Maryland QB room is full of talent; who will step up and take the starting job?
Mike Locksley Makes Stunning Admission at Big Ten Media Days