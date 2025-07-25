All terrapins

Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps

Bishop McDonnell's Darius Bivins is a top player in the country.

Brandon Walker

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As the season of showcase camps and the AAU circuit winds down, Buzz Williams is starting to key in on priority recruits. Darius Bivins, the Class of 2026 point guard from Bishop McDonnell (Arlington, Virginia), is one such recruit.

Maryland’s new coaching staff expressed interest in the 6-foot four-star guard at the onset of his AAU season. Assisted coach Wabissa Bede, and head coach Buzz Williams soon followed suit. After watching Bivens in person during the Adidas 3SSB circuit in Iowa, Bivens received a scholarship offer in late May. Bivens is the fifth-ranked player in Virginia, the seventh-ranked point guard, and the No. 78 player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Bivens spoke with InsideMDSports staff writer Jack Sheehan, who described the process of receiving an offer from the local school.

"Coach Buzz likes letting his guards loose, just letting them play their game. He's kind of told me I've got to step up my leadership—be more vocal, talk to my teammates. He said, 'I can't give my point guard the ball and let him run the show if he can't talk to his teammates.' That's the biggest thing he's been telling me. He likes everything else but wants me to be that vocal leader on the court."

Although Bivens is a local product, it is a plus; he emphasized culture, coaching, and opportunity as the factors that will set the school apart, as Rutgers, Stanford, Seton Hall, and Texas Tech are schools also in the running.

"Those are some of the schools that have been really high on my list. I don't really have a timeline yet for cutting my list down, but those are some of the main schools reaching out right now."

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Mike Locksley looking to 'Elevate' Terrapin football program in 2025

The 2025 Maryland QB room is full of talent; who will step up and take the starting job?

Mike Locksley Makes Stunning Admission at Big Ten Media Days

Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee signs historic NIL Deal

Published
Brandon Walker
BRANDON WALKER

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

Home/Basketball