Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps
As the season of showcase camps and the AAU circuit winds down, Buzz Williams is starting to key in on priority recruits. Darius Bivins, the Class of 2026 point guard from Bishop McDonnell (Arlington, Virginia), is one such recruit.
Maryland’s new coaching staff expressed interest in the 6-foot four-star guard at the onset of his AAU season. Assisted coach Wabissa Bede, and head coach Buzz Williams soon followed suit. After watching Bivens in person during the Adidas 3SSB circuit in Iowa, Bivens received a scholarship offer in late May. Bivens is the fifth-ranked player in Virginia, the seventh-ranked point guard, and the No. 78 player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Bivens spoke with InsideMDSports staff writer Jack Sheehan, who described the process of receiving an offer from the local school.
"Coach Buzz likes letting his guards loose, just letting them play their game. He's kind of told me I've got to step up my leadership—be more vocal, talk to my teammates. He said, 'I can't give my point guard the ball and let him run the show if he can't talk to his teammates.' That's the biggest thing he's been telling me. He likes everything else but wants me to be that vocal leader on the court."
Although Bivens is a local product, it is a plus; he emphasized culture, coaching, and opportunity as the factors that will set the school apart, as Rutgers, Stanford, Seton Hall, and Texas Tech are schools also in the running.
"Those are some of the schools that have been really high on my list. I don't really have a timeline yet for cutting my list down, but those are some of the main schools reaching out right now."
