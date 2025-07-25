New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025
The 2024 season was one that former Maryland Terrapin Stefon Diggs likely wants to forget about. After spending four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, the team came up short of the Super Bowl all four years due to the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs standing in the way. Something had to change heading into the 2024 NFL season. On April 3rd, 2024, the Bills moved the four-time Pro Bowler to Houston in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, and 2025 fifth-round pick.
From 2018 to 2023, Diggs posted a 1000+yard receiving seasons each season, while hauling in 10 and 11 touchdown seasons in 2021 and 2022 back-to-back. He also set a record for most receptions in a player's first two seasons with a team while with Buffalo, and also led the NFL in receptions (127) in the 2020 season.
Diggs joined Houston after an incredible rookie campaign by star quarterback CJ Stroud, and was expected to bolster further an offense that featured Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Robert Woods, and Joe Mixon. However, the Houston offense seemed to take a step back, and Diggs ended up tearing his ACL in week 8 against the Colts, after planting his knee awkwardly on a cut he was making.
This offseason, the Texans decided to move Diggs to New England due to the risk of his age and the type of injury he sustained that could possibly prevent him from returning to the player he was prior to the injury. However, Diggs has a chance to prove the media and critics wrong; he joins a team that is in dire need of a No.1 receiver, and can continue to help the development of franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
Today, Diggs was a full participant at practice and spoke to the media afterwards on where his mindset is heading into year one at New England. "Right now, where I'm at, considering I'm coming back from injury, I'm super excited to play football. But earning the respect of my teammates, coaches, getting back out there, and being the leader that I know I am."
