RECAP: Highlights from Maryland's massive win over No. 17 Wisconsin
In spite of a sluggish start, the Maryland Terrapins battled back to defeat No. 17 Wisconsin at home on Wednesday. It was the fourth consecutive win for the Terrapins, including two wins over ranked teams and two wins on the road. The Terps got big performances from the starting unit, as all five starters finished the evening in double figures. Guards Ja'kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice led the way with 16 points each, Julian Reese finished his night with 14 points, while Selton Miguel and Derik Queen both added 12.
Maryland rallied back from a seven point deficit in the first half to take a 32-31 lead into the break. In the second half, the Terps caught fire from three point range and eventually put together an 11-0 run, sealing a 76-68 victory in front of an electric 'Gold Rush' crowd.
You can watch highlights from Wednesday night's win below:
With the win, Maryland now moves into fourth place within the Big Ten conference at 17-5 overall (7-4 in conference play) - trailing only Michigan, Purdue, and Michigan State. Although the Terrapins have been on the outside looking in when it comes to the AP Top 25, there's no question that we'll see the Terps make an appearance when the new rankings come out on Monday. But beyond the rankings, Maryland is starting to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the conference. The starting unit is full of weapons, and the Terps can beat you in multiple ways on any given night. Perhaps even more important is the fact that this team is now battle tested, having found success in hostile environments and against some of the top teams the Big Ten has to offer.
If the Terps can continue this momentum through the remainder of the regular season, there's a good chance we'll see Maryland make some noise in March.
