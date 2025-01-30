BREAKING: Maryland knocks off No. 17 Wisconsin, continues rise within Big Ten
The Maryland Terrapins scored another massive win in conference play on Wednesday night, knocking off No. 17 Wisconsin by a score of 76-68. The win moves the Terrapins to 17-5 overall and 7-4 in conference play. The win also moves the Terps to No. 4 in the Big Ten standings, trailing only Michigan, Purdue, and Michigan State.
Maryland got off to a sluggish start in the first half, struggling to put points on the board and allowing the Wisconsin to build a seven point lead. But with the first half winding down, the Terps ended a three-minute scoring drought and started to find their rhythm offensively. Maryland would ultimately take a 32-31 lead into the half, shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor. Julian Reese led all scores with 9 points, followed by Ja'Kobi Gillespie (6), Selton Miguel (6), and Rodney Rice (5).
In the second half, Selton Miguel kicked things off by draining a three and extending the lead the four points, the Terps largest lead of the ballgame at that point. But after committing three early fouls and more sloppy play, the Terrapins once again found themselves trailing the Badgers, as Wisconsin went on a 9-0 run. Similar to the first half, the Terrapins continued to battle and eventually took a one point lead halfway through the second half on a three pointer from Gillespie. Maryland would go on an 11-0 run and build a six point lead with just over eight minutes to go.
Although Maryland shot 40 percent from the field (24-60), the Terrapins shot an incredible 50 percent from beyond the arc (12-24) and that ultimately proved to be the difference maker.
Box Score
- Julian Reese: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block
- Rodney Rice: 16 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16 points, 5 assists, 7 rebounds
- Derik Queen: 12 points, 2 assists, 12 rebounds
- Selton Miguel: 12 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -