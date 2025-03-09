HOW TO WATCH: 2025 Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule
The Maryland Terrapins enter the 2025 Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed.
The Maryland Terrapins how clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which will begin on Wednesday, March 12 in Indy. But the Terps won't take the court until Friday, March 14, after receiving a double-bye in the tournament.
Here's a detailed look at the schedule, including dates, tip off times, and channel, via NCAA.com:
2025 Big Ten tournament schedule, game times
All times ET
Wednesday, March 12 — First Round
- Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 3:30 p.m. on Peacock
- Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock
- Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 2 on Peacock
Thursday, March 13 — Second Round
- Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 4 on Big Ten Network
- Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 25 minutes after Game 6 on Big Ten Network
Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals
- Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 25 minutes after Game 8 on Big Ten Network
- Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 25 minutes after Game 10 on Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals
- Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS
- Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 25 minutes after Game 12 on CBS
Sunday, March 16 — Championship
- Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS
