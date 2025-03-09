All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: 2025 Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule

The Maryland Terrapins enter the 2025 Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Chris Breiler

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins how clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which will begin on Wednesday, March 12 in Indy. But the Terps won't take the court until Friday, March 14, after receiving a double-bye in the tournament.

Here's a detailed look at the schedule, including dates, tip off times, and channel, via NCAA.com:

Big Ten Tournament Bracket
Big Ten Tournament bracket / NCAA

2025 Big Ten tournament schedule, game times

All times ET

Wednesday, March 12 — First Round

  • Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 3:30 p.m. on Peacock
  • Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock
  • Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 2 on Peacock

Thursday, March 13 — Second Round

  • Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 4 on Big Ten Network
  • Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 25 minutes after Game 6 on Big Ten Network

Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals

  • Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 25 minutes after Game 8 on Big Ten Network
  • Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 25 minutes after Game 10 on Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals

  • Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 25 minutes after Game 12 on CBS

Sunday, March 16 — Championship

  • Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published |Modified
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball