How to watch No. 20 Maryland take on new Big Ten foe USC
Maryland men's basketball is riding high on a three-game winning streak and the Terrapins have won seven of their last eight contests. The No. 20 Terps will be back on the hardwood on Thursday evening when Maryland plays new Big Ten foe, USC.
The Trojans will come to College Park with a 14-11 (6-8) record and USC has lost three out of its last four gams. Most recently, the Trojans fell to the Minnesota Gophers at home, 69-66. This will be the first contest between Maryland and USC this basketball season.
Here's how you can watch the game:
When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: College Park (Xfinity Center)
Channel: FS1
Here's more to know about the game via UMTerps:
Coming off three straight wins, No. 20 Maryland returns home on Thursday night to host USC. The game will be televised on FS1 (8:30 PM) and fans can also listen on the Maryland Sports Radio Network with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday calling the action alongside Chris Knoche and Walt Williams.
Maryland has now won seven of its last eight games, has six Quad 1 victories, and has three top-25 wins on its resume for the season. The Terps are ranked No. 12 in the NCAA NET, No. 14 in the Kenpom ratings, No. 14 in the Torvik ranking, No. 12 on EvanMiya.com, and No. 15 on the ESPN BPI.
At home this season, the Terps have won 12 straight games including seven consecutive Big Ten games. Three of Maryland's final five regular-season games will come at home. The Terps are 15-1 at home this season, tied for the third-most wins among all Division I schools. Only St. John's (16-0) and Missouri (16-1) have more.
Maryland is averaging 83.5 points per game and are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game. The bulk of Maryland's offense has been bolstered by fast starts as the Terps average 41.7 points in the first half of games. That ranks fourth nationally and is the best average for a Big Ten team over the last 15 seasons.
