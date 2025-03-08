How to watch Maryland basketball's regular season finale against Northwestern
Saturday will mark the regular season finale for the Maryland men's basketball team. While the Terrapins are going to go dancing come the NCAA Tournament, this will be the last home game for Maryland and Kevin Willard's team. And the Terps will get the Northwestern Wildcats in hopes of avenging a loss earlier in the year.
Maryland fell to Northwestern, 76-74, in overtime at Northwestern. Back in January, Julian Reese led the team against the Wildcats scoring 23 points. Neither Selton Miguel (four points) nor Derik Queen (nine points) could get much of anything going for Maryland. But both have been hot as of late.
This is a different team this time around. Maryland has won four of its last five and the Terrapins get the 16-14 (7-12) Wildcats at home. Northwestern does have Nick Martinelli, though. The forward is one of the top scoring threats in college basketball averaging nearly 20 points per game. The 'Cats fell at home last game against UCLA and Maryland is favored big in this game for a reason.
Here's how you can watch Maryland's final game.
When: Saturday March 8 @ 3:00 pm
Where: Xfinity Center (Maryland)
Channel: Peacock
