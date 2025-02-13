All terrapins

How to watch: Maryland men's basketball has a road test with Nebraska

Trent Knoop

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

No. 25 Maryland is humming along after winning five of its last six contests. Sitting at 18-6 (8-5), the Terrapins are looking to stay toward the top of the Big Ten standings. Maryland is three games back from Michigan, who defeated Purdue on Tuesday. The Terrapins will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for a game with the Cornhuskers on Thursday night. Nebraska, 16-8 (6-7), might not have the best record, but the 'Huskers are winners of four straight including wins against Illinois, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Thursday will mark the second game between the two teams. Maryland beat Nebraska back on Jan. 19 in a close 69-66 win. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored a bucket in the final minutes to propel the Terrapins to a victory. Gillespie led all scorers with 22 and forward Julian Reese was big on the glass grabbing 10 rebounds.

Here's some game information you need to know before the two teams tip.

Nebraska, Marylan
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

When: Thursday, Feb. 13

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln (NE) Pinnacle Bank Area

Channel: BTN

Statistical leaders:

Points:

Maryland: Derik Queen (15.5 PPG)
Nebraska: Brice Williams (19.4 PPG)

Rebounds:

Maryland: Julian Reese (9 RPG)
Nebraska: Berke Buyuktuncel (5.9 RPG)

Assists:

Maryland: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (4.6 APG)
Nebraska: Brice Williams (2.8 APG)

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball