How to watch: Maryland men's basketball has a road test with Nebraska
No. 25 Maryland is humming along after winning five of its last six contests. Sitting at 18-6 (8-5), the Terrapins are looking to stay toward the top of the Big Ten standings. Maryland is three games back from Michigan, who defeated Purdue on Tuesday. The Terrapins will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for a game with the Cornhuskers on Thursday night. Nebraska, 16-8 (6-7), might not have the best record, but the 'Huskers are winners of four straight including wins against Illinois, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Thursday will mark the second game between the two teams. Maryland beat Nebraska back on Jan. 19 in a close 69-66 win. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored a bucket in the final minutes to propel the Terrapins to a victory. Gillespie led all scorers with 22 and forward Julian Reese was big on the glass grabbing 10 rebounds.
Here's some game information you need to know before the two teams tip.
When: Thursday, Feb. 13
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Lincoln (NE) Pinnacle Bank Area
Channel: BTN
Statistical leaders:
Points:
Maryland: Derik Queen (15.5 PPG)
Nebraska: Brice Williams (19.4 PPG)
Rebounds:
Maryland: Julian Reese (9 RPG)
Nebraska: Berke Buyuktuncel (5.9 RPG)
Assists:
Maryland: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (4.6 APG)
Nebraska: Brice Williams (2.8 APG)
