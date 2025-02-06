HOW TO WATCH: No. 18 Maryland at Ohio State

All terrapins

The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins return to the hardwood tonight for a road matchup against Ohio State.

The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins return to action tonight after a week of rest, facing Ohio State in a road matchup in Columbus. Maryland enters the game on a four-game winning streak, having secured victories over Nebraska, No. 17 Illinois, Indiana, and No. 17 Wisconsin. Maryland's strong play is starting to gain national recognition, as evidenced by the fact that the Terps made a massive jump into the latest AP Poll on Monday.

On the flip side, Ohio State is coming off a tough road loss to Illinois and looking to bounce back with a statement win over the Terrapins. The Buckeyes are aiming for their fourth AP Top 25 win of the season.

Here's how to watch:

Who: No. 18 Maryland at Ohio State
Where: Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
When: 7:00 pm ET
TV: FS1

Maryland is currently 17-5 on the season and sits in 6th place in the Big Ten standings. Ohio State, with a record of 13-9, currently finds itself in 8th place within the conference. While their record may not reflect their potential, the Buckeyes have shown they can compete with some the best teams in the nation. The Terps hold an all-time record of 12-11 against the Buckeyes and have won three of the last five meetings.

