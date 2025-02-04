Maryland Football officially hires offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton
After parting ways with Josh Gattis, Maryland football has found its new offensive coordinator. News came out a few days ago that Mike Locksley was targeting Pep Hamilton to become his new offensive coordinator and Maryland made the news official on Tuesday. Hamilton comes to Maryland with extensive history calling plays at both the NFL and college level.
Hamilton was most recently the offensive coordinator with the Houston Texans. He was also the main play-caller at both Michigan and Stanford in college. Hamilton will also serve as the quarterbacks coach and get the chance to work with his son, Jackson Hamilton, who signed with the Terrapins in the 2025 class.
Here is the full press release:
COLLEGE PARK, Md. –University of Maryland Football Head Coach Mike Locksley announced the hiring of Pep Hamilton as Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach for the Terrapins on Tuesday afternoon.
"Pep is one of the most well-respected offensive minds in our business and his addition to the Maryland football family is significant," said Locksley. "Pep has consistently developed players over his career, succeeding at all levels and always bringing out the best in everyone he works with. Additionally, Pep and I share many of the same core values and offensive philosophies, which will allow for a smooth transition."
Hamilton, who brings 25-years of coaching experience with him to College Park, has worked for eight different NFL teams during his career, including serving as the Offensive Coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts (2013-15) and the Houston Texans (2022).
Maryland will be Hamilton's fourth coaching stop at the collegiate level, having started his career at Howard University and later serving as the Offensive Coordinator for Stanford and working in the Big Ten as Michigan's Assistant Head Coach/passing game coordinator from 2017-18.
Hamilton has worked with and developed several outstanding college and professional quarterbacks during his coaching career, including Justin Herbert, Andrew Luck, Kevin Hogan, Alex Smith, Jay Cutler and Chad Pennington
.Since serving as Offensive Coordinator for the Texans, Hamilton has worked as an in-studio analyst for the NFL Network in addition to training various quarterbacks around the country.
