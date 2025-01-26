HOW TO WATCH: Maryland Terrapins look for second straight road win at Indiana
The Maryland Terrapins are back on the court this afternoon for another road showdown with Indiana. The Terps are fresh off of a massive road win against No. 17 Illinois back on Thursday, the first road win of the season for the Terrapins. The dominant road win against the Fighting Illini was a critical first step toward changing the narrative surrounding the basketball program - a narrative that centered around the struggles away from the Xfinity Center. And while taking a big step forward is great, the Terps can't afford a setback in Bloomington this afternoon.
Both Maryland and Indiana are sitting at 5-4 in conference play heading into today's matchup.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Maryland vs. Indiana
- Where: Assembly Hall - Bloomington, IN
- When: Noon
- TV: CBS
NOTEWORTHY (via UMTerps.com):
- The big man duo of Julian Reese (27 points, 17 rebounds - both career highs) and Derik Queen (25 points) powered the Terps past No. 17 Illinois, 91-70, on Thursday night. Maryland had a total of 62 points in the paint which were the most for any Big Ten team this season.
- Reese and Queen became the first Maryland players to post 25+ points in a game together since Feb. 20, 2011 when Jordan Williams (26) and Terrell Stoglin (25) did it against NC State. It was the first time two Terps had done it in a true road game since Steve Francis (25) and Terence Morris (26) did so at Kentucky (Dec. 12, 1998).
- In winning by 21 at Illinois, that was Maryland's largest margin of victory over a ranked team on the road since beating No. 21 Wake Forest, 85-63 (+22) on Jan. 23, 2002.
- Also the 91 points at Illinois marked Maryland's most points on the road against a ranked team since beating No. 8 Virginia, 91-87 on Jan. 31, 2002.
