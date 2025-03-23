HOW TO WATCH: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 12 Colorado State
The Maryland Terrapins return to the floor tonight for a clash with 12-seed Colorado State and a chance to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The Terps are fresh off of an 81-49 victory over Grand Canyon in the first round, the most dominant tournament win in program history. With 12 points and 15 rebounds, freshman center Derik Queen notched his 15th double-double of the season. Senior forward Julian Reese added 18 points and 9 rebounds, while point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 16 points and 3 assists.
“We just stayed together as a team and just kept punching and kept punching and kept punching,” Queen said following the win. “And we just defended. We did everything well that we usually do as a team, as just went out there and played hard.”
The Terps look to continue that momentum into tonight's contest against Colorado State.
Rams sophomore guard Kyan Evans put together an impressive performance against Memphis on Friday, hitting a career-high six 3 pointers en route to a 23 point performance. Nique Clifford finished the night with 14 points and 8 rebounds, and CSU extended its winning streak to 11 games.
The Rams will almost certainly put up a bigger fight than the Terrapins received from GCU on Friday, and it will be critical for the "Crab Five" to put forth their best effort if they hope to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 12 Colorado State
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
- When: 7:10 pm ET
- TV: TBS
