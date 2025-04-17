All terrapins

Insider 'really impressed' with Buzz Williams at Maryland

What Williams has done so far with Maryland has impressed some insiders.

Trent Knoop

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After losing Kevin Willard to Villanova, the entire Maryland basketball roster left College Park. Either graduation (Julian Reese), the NBA Draft (Derik Queen), or to the portal (the rest of the team) -- there won't be any players from the Sweet 16 team left. But after hiring Texas A&M's Buzz Williams, he has now led the charge to bring some talent into College Park.

Williams has landed commitments from eight players from the transfer portal -- four of them followed him from the Aggies. But after doing so, CBS Sports' basketball insider Jon Rothstein went to social media to share has impressed he's been with Williams.

"Really impressed -- but not surprised -- with how quickly Buzz Williams has restocked Maryland's roster. Elijah Saunders, Myles Rice, Solomon Washington, and Pharrel Payne are all proven producers at the power conference level. There's a foundation in place in College Park"

There might not be a Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Derik Queen, or Rodney Rice on the roster right now, but Maryland has a few guys who can score the basketball. If Williams can land one or two more skilled scorers, Maryland could make some noise in the Big Ten under Williams' leadership.

Here's a closer look at Maryland's commitments:

  1. Isaiah Watts, 4-star CG - Washington State
  2. Myles Rice, 4-star CG - Indiana
  3. David Coit Jr., 4-star PG - Kansas
  4. Pharrel Payne, 4-star C - Texas A&M
  5. Elijah Saunders, 4-star SF - Virginia
  6. Andre Mills, 4-star SG - Texas A&M
  7. Solomon Washington, 4-star SF - Texas A&M
  8. George Turkson Jr., 3-star SF - Texas A&M

Published
