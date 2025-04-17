All terrapins

Maryland's freshman QB Malik Washington could be Week 1 starter

Maryland's true freshman quarterback Malik Washington is reportedly making a strong case for the starting job this fall.

When the Maryland Terrapins take the field to open the 2025 season against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30th, there could be a true freshman under center. According to 247Sports' Jeff Ermann, true freshman QB Malik Washington is setting the pace so far in spring ball.

Washington arrived to College Park as the No. 10 overall QB prospect in the 2025 class according to 247Sports Composite. The Maryland native held 22 offers from some of the premier programs around the country, including Oregon, Penn State, and Colorado. But the luxury of playing college ball in his home state proved to be the ultimate difference maker, and now it sounds like he could ultimately become QB1 when the season kicks off this fall.

Washington's primary competition is UCLA transfer QB Justyn Martin. The 6-4, 220-pound transfer was ranked as the No. 8 best QB available in the portal when he committed to Mike Locksley and the Terrapins. Martin finished his career with the Bruins completing 24-of-35 attempts for 179 yards and 1 touchdown in limited action.

Maryland fans will get their first look at both Washington and Martin in a Terrapin uniform on April. 26 for the annual Red-White spring game.

