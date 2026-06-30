Kevin Huerter Inks New Deal With The Detroit Pistons

Maryland Terrapin alum Kevin Huerter has landed a new contract approaching the 2026 NBA Free Agency, which officially began today. Huerter (27) and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Huerter spent the first half of last season with the Chicago Bulls before being dealt at the trade deadline to Detroit in a three-team deal also including the Minnesota Timberwolves, which went as follows:

Chicago receives:

Mike Conley Jr. (via Minnesota)

Jaden Ivey (via Detroit)

Detroit receives:

Kevin Huerter (via Chicago)

Dario Šarić (via Chicago)

2026 first-round protected swap (via Minnesota)

Minnesota receives:

Cash considerations

In 30 games with Detroit, Huerter averaged 8.6 points, 2.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, but he struggled with shooting issues, shooting only 44% from the field and 29% from the three-point line.

Huerter has been known throughout his career as a great floor spacer who excels at shooting off the dribble and from the perimeter. His game is not limited to just shooting from outside, but he knows how to find his areas in the midrange game, and also gets to the paint area for floaters/turnaround shots.

Why Detroit Brought Back Huerter?

The Pistons needed perimeter shooting and more overall scoring beyond franchise superstar Cade Cunningham. Cunningham (23.9 points), Tobias Harris (13.3 points), Duncan Robinson (12.2 points), and Jalen Duren (19.5 points) were the only players on the rosters scoring in double-digits per night.

However, the lack of offense was apparent in the playoffs, especially in the opening series, which went to seven games against the Orlando Magic despite being the No. 1 overall seed in the East. Cunningham had to shoulder the offensive load, upping his average to 28.1 points, and Harris's increased to 18.1 points,

Beyond that, the issues arose, with attention drawn to Cunningham's reliance on a 33-year-old Harris, who was not a suitable option to win games alone.

But Ausar Thompson and Daniss Jenkins were also limited offensively due to inconsistent outside shooting, which slowed the offense.

Huerter only averaged 9.2 minutes in the playoffs as he battled injuries that limited his availability, so hopefully, with the new contract, a heftier role is in the works for Huerter.

Huerter's 6-foot-7 frame allows him to switch 1-3 seamlessly on defense, especially with his high IQ, which helps him read the floor well and play physical.

The move might not make sense to fans or the media, but the Pistons are prioritizing adding more shooters around Cunningham who can benefit from the attention he draws. The recent trade for former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe and Huerter's extension only doubles down on that idea.

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