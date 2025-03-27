All terrapins

Kevin Willard becomes the villain in midst of Maryland's NCAA Tournament run

As the Maryland Terrapins continue their run through the NCAA Tournament, head coach Kevin Willard is facing scrutiny from the fanbase for his conduct over the last two weeks.

For Maryland, the NCAA Tournament has been a wild ride so far. And while the action on the court has certainly provided plenty of drama (thank you, Derik Queen), it's been the action off the court that has received the most attention for the Terrapins.

After gaining a tremendous amount of support from the Maryland fanbase during the season, head coach Kevin Willard has lost nearly all of that support in recent days. The reason? His apparent flirtation with the head coaching vacancy at Villanova, along with his refusal to squash rumors that me may be headed elsewhere. The speculation over Willard and his future at Maryland has become the biggest talking point surrounding the program this week, with fear growing that the distraction could ultimately derail Maryland's championship aspirations.

And with the potential for one of the greatest seasons in program history hanging in the balance, Maryland fans are obviously frustrated with Willard (to put it mildly).

It's certainly a strange place to be for everyone involved. The NCAA Tournament is one of the greatest sporting events in the world, particularly if your favorite team is a part of it. Under normal circumstances, Maryland's run to the Sweet Sixteen (and possibly beyond) would be an enjoyable experience for fans. But with the coaching speculation sucking up all of the attention, Maryland fans have spent the last week feeling frustrated and exhausted from the ongoing saga.

For Willard, the transition from favored coach to villain in just a matter of weeks has been stunning to watch, particularly as his team continues to rack up wins. Although there's nothing official that signals Willard's departure at the end of the season, it's becoming increasingly difficult to see any scenario where a return to College Park is in the cards.

