Maryland Basketball: 10 things to know about head coach Buzz Williams
After a chaotic end to the 2024-25 season, it appears as though some stability is returning to College Park. On Tuesday, the University of Maryland announced Buzz Williams as the next head coach of the men's basketball program. Williams arrives at Maryland after a successful stretch at Texas A&M, one where the Aggies made the NCAA tournament in his final three seasons.
With 18 years of college coaching experience, the hope is that Williams will provide the stability and that the Maryland program desperately needs at this point, along with elevating the program back to a national power.
Here are some key things to know about Maryland's newest head coach:
- Native of Texas, earned his bachelor's degree from Oklahoma City University, master's degree from Texas A&M University - Kingsville
- Received the nickname "Buzz" while working as an energetic student assistant at Navarro College
- Inducted into the Navarro College athletic Hall of Fame in 2021 (head coach)
- 2x SEC Coach of the Year (2020, 2023)
- Big East regular season champion (Marquette, 2013)
- 18 years of head coaching experience, including Marquette (2008-14), Virginia Tech (2014-19), and Texas A&M (2019-25)
- Career head coaching record (college) of 373-228
- Overall NCAA tournament record of 12-11
- Reached 11 NCAA tournaments in 18 seasons
- Made five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances with Marquette, three consecutive at Virginia Tech, and three consecutive with Texas A&M
With Williams now in the fold, the attention quickly turns to rebuilding Maryland's roster. The Terps are losing a significant amount of talent from the 2024-25 season, including all members of the "Crab Five" - although freshman center Derik Queen hasn't made anything official yet. Replacing guys like Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Julian Reese is far from easy, but that's the task ahead of Williams now.
