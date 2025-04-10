BREAKING: Maryland basketball adds another Texas A&M transfer
The Maryland Terrapins have added another former Aggie to the roster, as George Turkson Jr. announced he was headed to College Park on Thursday. The freshman forward entered the portal earlier this week with a "do not contact" tag and was part of A&M's 2024 recruiting class as a four-star recruit.
Turkson Jr. joins fellow Aggie teammates Andre Mills, Solomon Washington, and Pharrel Payne as guys who decided to follow Buzz Williams to Maryland.
Here's a closer look at Turkson Jr's high school accomplishments and accolades, courtesy of 12thman.com:
- Consensus National Top 100 prospect
- Three-time All-NEPSAC selection
- All-New England Basketball League selection
- Led Bradford Christian Academy (BCA) to the NEPSAC AA Championship
- Scored over 1,000 points at BCA
- adidas All-American Camp Selection
- 4-star prospect ranked No. 91 nationally and No. 18 among power forwards by the 247Sports Composite
- Competes for the Mass Rivals AAU program on the 3SSB Adidas Circuit
