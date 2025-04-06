Maryland basketball contacts Big Ten transfer starter
Since Buzz Williams accepted the head coaching job at Maryland, the Terrapins have landed three transfers. Indiana's Myles Rice has been the big get for Maryland, but two former Texas A&M Aggies have also followed Williams to College Park.
With Maryland losing essentially its entire roster once Kevin Willard left for Villanova, Williams has to field a new roster. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Maryland is in contact with former Washington guard Mekhi Mason. Texas, Wake Forest, Clemson, Penn State, and West Virginia, among others have also contacted him.
The 6-5 junior began his career at Rice where he played at for two seasons before transferring to Washington for his junior year. This past year, he started in 20 games for the Huskies. He averaged 9.9 points and shot 40% from deep. Williams enjoys the 3-point shot and Mason would fit right in.
