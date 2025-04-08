Maryland basketball adds former Kansas Jayhawk from transfer portal
Maryland men's basketball added to its depleted roster on Tuesday after Kanas transfer David Coit Jr. confirmed he was headed to College Park. He told 247Sports that he was set on playing under Buzz Williams.
"Whether it was Texas A&M or Maryland I was going to be ther with Coach Buzz and the rest of the staff."
The 5-11 guard didn't do a ton with Kansas this past season. In 34 games -- with three starts -- Coit Jr. averaged 5.1 points in just over 15 minutes of action each game. But prior to his Kansas year, Coit Jr. was a prolific scorer at Northern Illinois. In 2022, he averaged 15.5 points and in 2023-23, his last year there, he averaged 20.8 points while shooting nearly 34% from 3.
Coit Jr. is now the fourth transfer Williams has landed. He is joined by Texas A&M transfers Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington, and former Indiana Hoosiers, Myles Rice. Williams will continue to look at the portal to add more pieces.
