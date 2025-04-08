Maryland Basketball faces major overhaul with entirely new roster and coaching staff
Although there's plenty of movement currently taking place in college basketball, the Maryland Terrapins are in rare territory. In addition to replacing their head coach from last season, the Terps are now also tasked with replacing every member from the 2024-25 roster.
As reported by Maryland's 247Sports outlet, every member of the Terrapins' squad from last season has officially left the program.
Things are a bit chaotic in college athletics at this point, but it's still rare for a program to be faced with replacing an entire staff and roster in one off-season - especially after achieving so much success.
Here's a quick look at notable players who have departed, along with the new players that have arrived via the transfer portal.
Players who have left:
- Julian Reese - out of eligibility
- Selton Miguel - out of eligibility
- Derik Queen - NBA Draft
- Rodney Rice - Transfer portal
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie - Transfer portal
- Jordan Geronimo - out of eligibility
- Tafara Gapare - Transfer portal
- Jay Young - Transfer portal
- DeShawn Harris-Smith - Transfer portal
- Chance Stephens - Transfer portal
Incoming Transfers:
- Pharrel Payne, C (Texas AM)
- Solomon Washington, PF (Texas A&M)
- Myles Rice, PG (Indiana)
- David Coit, G - (Kansas)
With just four players in the fold, it's clear that head coach Buzz Williams has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks.
