Maryland Basketball announces hiring of new assistant coach
The Maryland women's basketball program added a significant piece to the coaching staff this week, adding Carley Kuhns. Having served as the head coach at Samford for the last six seasons, Kuhns brings a ton of success and experience along with her to College Park. She helped lead the Bulldogs to two SoCon championships and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, earning Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2021.
"I am incredibly excited and deeply grateful to join this staff and become part of the Maryland family," Kuhns said. "I'd like to sincerely thank Coach Frese for her trust and belief in me. She's a proven winner, and this program reflects her remarkable ability to 'win with people.' I'm looking forward to joining the staff—they've all been so welcoming, and I can't wait to work alongside them every day. Maryland Women's Basketball is truly an elite program that values and champions women's basketball at the highest level. My family and I are thrilled to become part of this tradition of excellence."
Head coach Brenda Frese said she viewed the hiring of Kuhns as a huge opportunity to add someone with a proven track record.
"We are thrilled to welcome Carley, her husband Matt, and their children Carsten, Kyler and Cohen to our Maryland family," head coach Brenda Frese said. "What a huge opportunity for us to hire someone like Carley with so much experience in our profession and who has been a head coach, which is something I value. Carley coached Maryland alum, Sarah Myers for a season and worked with my assistant, Coach Fratz, and they both gave her great reviews. Carley has a proven track record and knows what it takes to win. She will be a tremendous asset for our student-athletes and program and will be able to hit the ground running. I'm excited about what she will bring to our program."
You can read the entire press release from UMTerps.com here.
