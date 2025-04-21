Maryland football in contact with 2024 All-American
After losing both Kaden Prather and Tai Felton -- along with other playmakers from the 2024 season, Maryland football would love to grab another talented player. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Maryland is one of several teams that have contacted BYU's star receiver Keelan Marion.
Marion, a four-year player, was a First-Team All-American this past season for the Cougars as a return specialist. He caught 24 receptions for 346 yards and a score, but the 6-foot receiver is extremely dynamic with the ball in his hands. Marion averaged over 26 yards per kick return this past season, and scored two touchdowns for BYU.
Marion began his career with UConn where he played for two seasons. After transferring to BYU, he finished his senior season and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Maryland will have to battle teams like Colorado, USC, Miami, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Ohio State, among others.
Here's some things to know about Marion:
- First Team All-American return specialist (Walter Camp, FWAA, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Phil Steele; 2024)
- Second Team All-American return specialist (Sporting News, College Football Network; 2024)
- Big 12 Kick Returner of the Year (College Football Network, 2024)
- All-Big 12 First Team return specialist (College Football Network, Phil Steele; 2024)
- All-Big 12 Second Team return specialist (Big 12 Coaches, 2024)
- Second Team All-Big 12 all-purpose performer (AP, 2024)
- BYU's first kickoff return specialist with two touchdowns in a season (2024) since Stacey Corley (1989)
