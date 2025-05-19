Maryland to battle Duke for Top-30 recruit nationally
An old rivalry has resurfaced on the recruiting trail, with Maryland will battling Duke for one of the nation's top prospects. On Monday, On3's Joe Tipton announced that 2026 Top-30 recruit Sebastian Wilkins has narrowed his list to two schools - Maryland and Duke - and will announce his decision on Friday, May 23 at 4:00 pm ET.
Wilkins, a 6-8 forward out of Brewster Academy (NH), is rated as the No. 29 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 4 power forward in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of New Hampshire. Although he held offers from programs like Virginia, Florida State, Seton Hall, and Providence, Wilkins ultimately viewed Maryland and Duke as the two best options.
On3's Jamie Shaw described Wilkins as a forward with a high-floor and high motor who plays within himself.
"Steady production, that is something that we have come to expect from Sebastian Wilkins. The 6-foot-7 forward moves with a purpose off the ball and he does a good job finding advantageous positions before getting involved in the play. Wilkins is a high-floor forward who plays with motor and strength, but more importantly, he does not attempt anything he cannot do."
Given the fact that Maryland and Duke are involved, along with the fact that Wilkins is one of the top prospects in the country, this could certainly be a massive win for head coach Buzz Williams as he looks to build for future success in College Park.
