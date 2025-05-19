All terrapins

Maryland to battle Duke for Top-30 recruit nationally

Maryland and Duke will do battle for one of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class, with an announcement scheduled for later this month.

Chris Breiler

Maryland vs Duke
Maryland vs Duke / Maryland vs Duke
In this story:

An old rivalry has resurfaced on the recruiting trail, with Maryland will battling Duke for one of the nation's top prospects. On Monday, On3's Joe Tipton announced that 2026 Top-30 recruit Sebastian Wilkins has narrowed his list to two schools - Maryland and Duke - and will announce his decision on Friday, May 23 at 4:00 pm ET.

Wilkins, a 6-8 forward out of Brewster Academy (NH), is rated as the No. 29 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 4 power forward in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of New Hampshire. Although he held offers from programs like Virginia, Florida State, Seton Hall, and Providence, Wilkins ultimately viewed Maryland and Duke as the two best options.

On3's Jamie Shaw described Wilkins as a forward with a high-floor and high motor who plays within himself.

"Steady production, that is something that we have come to expect from Sebastian Wilkins. The 6-foot-7 forward moves with a purpose off the ball and he does a good job finding advantageous positions before getting involved in the play. Wilkins is a high-floor forward who plays with motor and strength, but more importantly, he does not attempt anything he cannot do."

Given the fact that Maryland and Duke are involved, along with the fact that Wilkins is one of the top prospects in the country, this could certainly be a massive win for head coach Buzz Williams as he looks to build for future success in College Park.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Ex-Wisconsin star happy to avoid Maryland at the Xfinity Center: 'I'm glad we don't have to see them again'

Maryland football already leading for top-ranked player in 2027 class; announces All-American Bowl decision

REPORT: Maryland basketball center Derik Queen draft stock could be falling

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball